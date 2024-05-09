Henry Boffin’s ‘Strange Creatures’ to screen at Cannes

Writer/director Henry Boffin’s road trip dramedy Strange Creatures is heading to Cannes, with Queer Screen to present the film as part of the Marché du Film’s Go to Cannes initiative.

Each year, the international market, which runs in conjunction with the Cannes International Film Festival, offers five festivals the chance to showcase their selection of original work-in-progress titles looking for sales agents, distributors, or festival selection. In 2023, Queer Screen became the first LGBTQIA+ and Australian film festival to be involved in the Goes to Cannes program.

Strange Creatures, the first feature to be released under Humdrum Comedy’s new drama venture, stars Riley Nottingham and Johnny Carr as Nate and Ged Taylor, two brothers who haven’t spoken in four years following a mysterious falling out.

When their mother passes away from a sudden aneurysm, the brothers must set aside their differences to fulfil their her dying wish: to have her ashes scattered at the old family home in the country town of Narrabri. Setting out across Australia in the only vehicle available to them – a black hearse – the boys soon realise that the trip will be anything but plain sailing.

Nottingham produced the film with Rachel Forbes, having worked with Boffin on the sitcom Metro Sexual. Filming took place at various locations throughout Victoria over four weeks in the first half of last year.

The film has also been picked up for ANZ distribution by Bonsai Films and has sold its home country free-to-air rights with the Nine Network Australia. Nottingham has also just secured US representation with Justice & Ponder.

He was honoured to be invited to the world’s biggest film market.

“In 104-degree heat, Strange Creatures was shot largely out of a hearse driving across 30 locations in rural Australia, but we never imagined we’d end up in Cannes,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing our heart-warming film that explores family, mental health, and brothers – the strangest creatures of them all.”

Forbes said the Marché du Film invitation was a testament to everyone involved in the project.

“We’re excited for international audiences to get a taste of the Australian outback seen through the windscreen of a hearse, and connect to our two leading men in all their dysfunctional glory,” she said.

The 77th Festival de Cannes will be held from May 14 to 25, 2024.