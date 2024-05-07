‘Came From Nowhere’ (Trailer)

SBS documentary Came From Nowhere has Marc Fennell chart the rise of A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers across two years as they go from having no players to winning the AFC Asian Champions League – the highest championship an Australian club can win in global football.

Fennell looks back at the club’s origins and how the Wanderers’ passionate and sometimes contentious fans quickly drew the ire of shock-jocks, politicians, and the police, delving into the subsequent culture war that erupted between western Sydney football supporters and critics.

Interviewees include former team members Ante Covic, Mark Bridge, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, and Shannon Cole; superfans such as former Australian Idol judge Ian “Dicko” Dickson; former Socceroos captain and SBS commentator Craig Foster; and Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas.

Came From Nowhere was written, directed, and produced by Corrin Grant, with Simon Cunich also serving as writer and producer. Other key creatives include executive producer Una Butorac, DOP/editor Dean Brosche, production manager Annie Flett, and Lanekke Hargreaves.

The documentary will premiere on Sunday, May 26 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.