Ignite Elite Artists expands to the US

Talent management company Ignite Elite Artists has expanded to the US, opening an office in Los Angeles.

Established in 2011, the Sydney-based agency has since built a client roster that includes actors Lukas Whiting, Cecilia Low, Annie Rose Buckley, Carrie Schroeder, Daniel Widdowson, Shane Emmett, Laila Thaker, and Damien Sato as well as radio presenter Zoe Sheridan, and producer Adam Horner.

Founder and CEO Michelle Horner said the new office, which would initially comprise four staff, represented a significant milestone for her company,

“The international markets have always been on the horizon for Ignite,” she said.

“Our expansion enables us to foster relationships and the careers of actors to straddle the American and Australian markets and help our talent strive to the next level in their journey.

“Having an LA-based office will facilitate our ability to achieve so much more with feet on the ground, while of course being a conduit for our International talent in opportunities for the Australian market as well.”

Horner said the company was excited at the prospect of furthering expanding its presence in the States across the next four to five years.

“Ignite has been successfully operating in Australia for over 12 years, and in that time we have developed and nurtured some amazing talent and projects with which we have loved working side by side,” she said.

“From this, we know that now is the right time to make this move and take a further part in the international narrative by creating a supportive base for investment in Los Angeles for the US market.”