Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron is the recepient of this year’s Reg Grundy Innovation Award, to be presented at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.

Created in partnership with Grundy Media, the award is designed to recognise ground-breaking media and technological industry leaders that embody the spirit of the late media icon.

Entrants can be individuals or teams who have made historic contributions to both expand and elevate worldwide entertainment.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Cameron is known for helming two of the top three highest-grossing films of all time in 2009’s Avatar and 1997’s Titanic, as well as the Terminator series. The long-awaited sequel to Avatar is set to be released at the end of this year, with details of Avatar: Way of the Water unveiled at this April’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Reg Grundy in 1973.

RG Capital CEO and director of the Reg Grundy Legacy Awards, Jo Cullen-Cronshaw, said the Australian television mogul would be proud to see this award presented to Cameron.

“I’m truly thrilled this year to present this prestigious award to James Cameron, in honor of Reg Grundy’s unmatched and incredible impact on the global media industry,” she said.

“Reg was a true innovator and trailblazer. A visionary like no other. He always inspired, motivated and celebrated the next generation, and he was always ten miles ahead of the current technology being used at the time.”

Taking place from May 31 to June 3, the Monaco the Streaming Film Festival is billed as a hybrid ‘festival-meets-summit’ experience that celebrates the streaming industry’s content, makers, creators, and talent while providing insider knowledge on the film and content production industries.