The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to dominate the box office, having already earned $40.8 million in just three weekends.

The animated film, distributed by Universal, took home an extra $6.6 million – a dip of 32 per cent – last weekend, earning more than the rest of the top 10 combined.

The weekend’s biggest new release, Warner Bros.’ Evil Dead Rise, landed at fourth place, taking $1 million from 243 screens – a solid screen average of $4,224. The opening weekend is on par with The Pope’s Exorcist and has already produced double the whole lifetime gross of Evil Dead.

The fifth instalment in the horror franchise was shot in NZ and stars a host of Aussies in Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Griffin and Mia Challis. It earned $US23.5 million Stateside and $US40.3 million globally from 59 markets. Originally the film was for HBO Max, though WB decided to release it theatrically after positive test screenings.

Majestic Cinemas CEO Kieren Dell tells IF the film was somewhat hindered by its R18+ rating.

“The movie itself was pretty good – so over the top it was good – but the fact that under 18s couldn’t see it really hurt it for us,” he says.

Other new releases to make the top 10 included Zee Studios’ Indian action romance Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which made $360,888 from 84 screens, and Crossroads’ Christian drama, Jesus Revolution which took $319,389 from 101.

Numero figures put the top 20 titles at $13.8 million, down 21 per cent on the previous weekend.

Now five weekends in, Studiocanal’s John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to be a solid performer, pocketing another $1.3 million to move to $21.7 million.

Warner Bros.’ Air wasn’t far behind, collecting $1.2 million in its third frame to move to $6.6 million.

Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves slipped below $1 million for the first time in its fourth weekend, collecting $871,365 to advance to $10 million.

Stablemate Mafia Mamma dropped 35 per cent in its second weekend, ringing up $440,776 to move to $1.6 million, while The Pope’s Exorcist is just shy of $3 million after earning $405,119 in its third weekend.

Rounding out the top 10 was Suzume, which fell 55 per cent in its sophomore frame to $308,430, moving to $1.3 million.

Aussie documentary The Giants, a portrait of Bob Brown by Rachel Antony and Laurence Billiet, cracked the top 20, making $76,977 from 34 screens – an average of $2,264 per screen. With previews, it stands at $166,387 for Madman.

The Red Shoes: Next Step, distributed by Screen Inc, took in $24,000 in its third to move to $116,405.

Kismet’s Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival stands at $287,985 after seven weekends, having added an additional $13,785.

Of An Age is at $303,072 for Roadshow after five weekends in release, adding $4,686.