For Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, there is acting in horror, and there’s acting in an Evil Dead film.

The pair play estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons in Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, the first instalment of the long-running franchise in ten years.

While both are no strangers to the genre, Sutherland said it was difficult to compare their previous experiences given the nature of the films.

“It’s so over the top doing an Evil Dead film; you take an idea that’s scary, put it in a blender, take the lid off and let it go everywhere,” she said.

In the film, Sullivan’s Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sibling Ellie (Sutherland), who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment. After an earthquake leads to the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, the presence of flesh-possessing demons thrusts Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Shot outside of Auckland in the second half of 2021, Evil Dead Rise is produced by longtime franchise producer Rob Tapert and executive produced by series creator and Sam Raimi, along with Bruce Campbell, John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmeri.

Fresh from her role as a widow who embarks on a quest for greater independence during Australia’s gold rush in Goalpost Pictures’ New Gold Mountain, Sutherland boarded the project after managing to scare Cronin with her audition tape.

As part of her Deadite preparation, she made a playlist and came up with movements that would be specific to her character.

“I had a swinging left arm a lot of the time and came up with a bit of this twitchy thing, so before takes, Lee would be like, ‘Twitchy, twitchy, twitchy!'” she laughed.

Lily Sullivan.

“That was the basis of my character for me, which I built on. It was the first time I’d really kind of approached a character primarily from a physical standpoint and that was my way in for that character.”

The physicality of the three-month shoot was also felt by Sullivan, whose character Beth spends much of the film trying to fend off Ellie.

She said the chronological order of production and the Evil Dead style of being “one long moment” took its toll.

“You absolutely lose your mind going to fight or flight, and pretending you’re about to die for three months kind of messes with your head,” she said.

“[There was] also the physicality of even just terror – my body would ache at the end of the day because it just doesn’t know any different.”

That’s not to say the experience wasn’t enjoyable for both of them.

Sullivan went from Evil Dead Rise to film South Australian sci-fi Monolith, with both films premiering at this year’s SXSW.

In the latter, she plays a headstrong journalist whose clickbaiting investigative podcast uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story, giving her “the challenge of a lifetime”.

“Monolith was a completely different experience to Evil Dead Rise – dialogue heavy and a one-woman show.

“It was intense to shoot with no other cast… confronting at times. It was a washing machine of madness.”

Although she did add that Evil Dead Rise had made some acting “seem boring”.

“I’m like, ‘Where’s my chainsaw and where’s the waterslide of blood?'” she said.

For Sutherland, who followed up the film with James Camali’s independent drama The Mental State, the New Zealand shoot was “a little bit addictive”.

“It’s so intense and so over the top, and you do become numb to it as well,” she said.

Evil Dead Rise is exclusively in cinemas via Warner Bros. from Thursday.