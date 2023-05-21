Jeremy Piven to star in Luke Sparke’s ‘Fight For Your Life’

Director Luke Sparke has announced another collaboration with Entourage star Jeremy Piven, with supernatural gladiator thriller Fight For Your Life being launched for international sales at the Cannes Marché du Film.

Pre-production is underway on the action feature, which will star Piven as a soldier who wakes up in a mysterious cell and is forced to face an onslaught of deadly opponents in an ever-changing arena, with his goal to survive long enough to return to his daughter.

The US actor, who joined the cast of Sparke’s Occupation: Rainfall Chapter 2 last year, will be joined by Jamie Costa for the film’s upcoming shoot on the Gold Coast.

Sparke developed the original story last year and is set to direct, while Evans collaborated on the script. The pair last worked together on Bring Him To Me, a Queensland-shot mob thriller starring Barry Pepper, Sam Neill, and Rachel Griffiths that is set to be released later this year.

Fight For Your Life is a Sparke Films production, on which Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke are producing, Alex Becconsall is co-producing, and Geoff Imrie is executive producing alongside the director.

S&R Films has acquired worldwide rights to the feature and plan to release the film in the US, while selling to foreign territories at Cannes.

Sparke said he couldn’t wait for audiences to see how Piven took on the character.

“Fight For Your Life places Jeremy in a morality battle not only with himself but with a slew of opponents in a vast array of settings,” he said.

“I was drawn to do this film and push my limits in the action space while focusing on the psychology of a single man and his will to survive. It’s a blast and a half and I’m so thankful someone like Jeremy stepped up to this role.”

S&R managing director Gato Scatena believed the completed product would be “above and apart from any comparable titles”

“This is the kind of action-packed, wild ride that I go to the theatres for and hit the ‘rent’ button on,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that.”