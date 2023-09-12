Johanna Egger and Morgan Jaffit appointed to DGTO Advisory Board

Award-winning kids digital content specialist Johanna Egger and long-time developer Morgan Jaffit are the inaugural appointees of the Federal Government’s Digital Games Tax Offset (DGTO) Advisory Board.

Throughout the next three years, the pair will be responsible for providing advice to the government on applications to the DGTO, which offers a 30 per cent refundable tax offset to eligible games developers that spend a minimum of $500,000 on qualifying Australian development expenditure.

It comes after the DGTO passed through parliament in June, more than two years after being unveiled by the previous government as part of the 2021 budget.

An Emmy, Peabody, and Webby winner, Egger brings more than two decades of industry experience to the board, having worked as a digital producer at Sesame Workshop before taking on the role managing director for family and kids at digital content studio Two Bulls/DEPT. She is also a member of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association board.

Jaffit has enjoyed similar longevity in the games industry, where he is known as the founder and director of Australian-run game studios Spitfire Interactive and Defiant Development. His current activities include supporting Weta Workshop as consulting executive producer for its soon-to-be-announced new title.

Speaking about the appointments, Arts Minister Tony Burke said the pair was the “perfect choice for a dynamic and modern industry”.

“Australia has a proud history of game development – going back decades,” he said.

“We want to make sure its future is just as bright. As one of the fastest-growing industries in Australia, we need the right people involved to continue to foster its growth and development.

“Johanna and Morgan have been at the centre of the gaming and digital creative industries for decades and will bring a wealth of expertise to the board.”