Jon Bell, Damon Gameau, Adam Zwar included in early Regional to Global line-up

Renowned Indigenous writer/director Jon Bell, writer and producer Adam Zwar, and documentary filmmaker Damon Gameau are among the first speakers to be confirmed for Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum, to be held in Lennox Head from July 31 to August 2.

The three-day event features a mix of sessions, one-on-one meetings, and networking activities, providing opportunities for attendees to connect with industry decision-makers and influencers.

Taking to the stage this year are Bell and producer Mitchell Stanley to talk about the making of the horror film The Moogai; Zwar, creator of Channel 10 comedy Mr Black and co-creator of Squinters, Lowdown, and Wilfred, who will share his insights on a career as a regional-based writer; and Gameau, who will appear alongside Regen Studios co-founder Anna Kaplan in a session about using stories to activate audiences.

There will also be a session centred on discovering the people and the story that brought about SBS drama Swift Street, led by producer Lois Randall and her team.

Other guests to attend the event include Hoodlum CCO Tracey Vieira, ABC Documentary and Factual commissioning editor Kalita Corrigan, ABC Scripted commissioning editor Rebecca Anderson, Arcadia Films co-founder and producer Lisa Shaunessy, Paramount ANZ head of development Yeesum Lo, and Binge & Foxtel Group scripted development executive Isabella Torv.

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said this year’s event provided something for everyone’s interests.

“We look forward to the conversations, insights, and opportunities this lineup of industry leaders and professionals will bring through Regional to Global. With such a broad range of experts in one intimate location,” she said.