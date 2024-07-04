Kyas Hepworth, Amanda Duthie added to Regional to Global line-up as full schedule announced

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth will deliver the opening address for this year’s Regional to Global summit, with Screenworks today unveiling the full line-up for the event.

Hepworth, who has led the agency for the past two years, is one of six new additions to the schedule alongside Stan head of originals Amanda Duthie, producer Kirsty Stark, Screen Producers Australia industrial director Zoe Angus, and Media Mentors co-founders Denise Eriksen and Esther Coleman-Hawkins.

Duthie will appear as part of a panel discussion titled ‘What’s Cutting Through, What’s Next and What’s Regional’ alongside ABC scripted commissioning editor Rebecca Anderson, SBS commissioning editor Nakul Legha, and Foxtel Group scripted development executive Isabella Torv, while Stark, Angus, Eriksen and Coleman-Hawkins will each deliver workshops in their field of specialty.

Other sessions include a factual and documentary panel discussion from ABC documentary and factual commissioning editor Kalita Corrigan, SBS head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell, and Paramount ANZ head of development Yeesum Lo; and Creating a ‘Strong Australian Screen Industry’, for which moderator and ABC chief content officer Chris Oliver Taylor will be joined by Imogen Gardam (Screen Australia), Daniel Krige (Screen NSW), Ian Lynch (Screen Queensland),

McKenzie Lush (VIC Screen), and Alex Sangston (Screen Tasmania).

There is also the previously announced ‘Developing Slates for Global Audiences’, featuring Lingo Pictures managing director Helen Bowden, New Canvas CEO Nathan Anderson, Madman Entertainment CEO Paul Wiegard, and Bronte Pictures CEO Blake Northfield.

Rounding out this year’s speakers are Indigenous writer/director Jon Bell, writer and producer Adam Zwar, documentary filmmaker Damon Gameau, Swift Street producer Lois Randall, and Hoodlum CCO Tracey Vieira.

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said Regional to Global offered a rare opportunity to

connect with “some of the most influential people working in the Australian screen industry”.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from Screen NSW, our sponsors, and our

community,” she said.

“We look forward to the opportunities it can generate for the creatives who attend.”

Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum will be held in Lennox Head from July 31 to August 2. Find out more about the event here.



