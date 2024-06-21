Screenworks unveils main speaker line-up for Regional to Global

Production companies Lingo Pictures, New Canvas, Madman, and Bronte Pictures will provide insights about developing slates for global audiences as part of Screenworks’ upcoming Regional to Global summit, with further details of the line-up revealed yesterday.

Lingo Pictures managing director Helen Bowden, New Canvas CEO Nathan Anderson, Madman Entertainment CEO Paul Wiegard, and Bronte Pictures CEO Blake Northfield will make up the panel for the discussion, to be moderated by screen industry publicist, Tracey Mair.

Also confirmed for the event is ABC chief content officer Chris Oliver-Taylor, who will facilitate a session on distribution with London-based DCD Rights head of acquisitions Pilar Perez and Umbrella Entertainment head of sales and acquisitions Nick Hayes.

They join a line-up that includes Indigenous writer/director Jon Bell, writer and producer Adam Zwar, documentary filmmaker Damon Gameau, Swift Street producer Lois Randall, Hoodlum CCO Tracey Vieira, ABC Documentary and Factual commissioning editor Kalita Corrigan, ABC Scripted commissioning editor Rebecca Anderson, Arcadia Films co-founder and producer Lisa Shaunessy, Paramount ANZ head of development Yeesum Lo, and Binge & Foxtel Group scripted development executive Isabella Torv.

Other highlights include the annual awarding of AACTA Pitch Regional Landscapes initiative, which will be determined by a panel comprising Hayes, producer Belinda Chayko, writer/producer Nicole Dade, and writer Stuart Page. Screenworks can submit questions for the judges to answer before the event by emailing awards@afi.org.au.

As part of the Regional to Global Connections program, there will be interactive events allowing attendees to meet with guest speakers, including one-on-one meetings, round table sessions, and the Screenrights-sponsored session Perfect Match, a 90-minute speed dating session featuring a selection of guest speakers.

Screenworks’ Regional to Global Screen Forum will be held in Lennox Head from July 31 to August 2.