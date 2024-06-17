Josh Wakely set to direct $20m-plus Aus sci-fi film

Writer-director-producer Josh Wakely is scouting locations this week across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast ahead of a planned $20 million-plus sci-fi film shoot.

Wakely said the production is fully-financed and has a planned October production date.

“As a country filled with breathtaking beauty and superb actors, crews, and storytellers, Australia is an extraordinary place for making movies, and I’m thrilled to return to my home country not only for this special film but for many more in the future,” Wakely said in a statement.

Wakely’s previous credits include the Netflix children’s animated series Beat Bugs and Motown Magic, based on the hit songs of the Beatles and Motown artists respectively.

Wakely will direct the sci-fi film from his original script and produce via his film and television production firm Grace: A Storytelling Company. Grace’s Derek Iger will also produce.

Wakely recently secured the TV series rights to Nelson Mandela’s life story via the Mandela estate’s media arm, House of Mandela Entertainment. He has a number of similar deals in place as part of a strategy to adapt iconic IP to tell transformative and aspirational stories.