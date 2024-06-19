Kasabi Studios launches in Melbourne

A new 400 square metre film/TV and photography studio aiming to facilitate large and small-scale projects has launched just north of Melbourne’s CBD in Brunswick East.

Located at 79 Lygon Street, Kasabi Studios has a 14m x 15m shooting space, 10m x 10m x 3.6m corner cyclorama, and a wireless Sonos sound system, with a range of gear, including access to an extensive prop library, available with each hire.

The facility opened its doors last month after 18 months of planning from Sam Pearce and Bianca Milani, founders of the production crew collective One Stop Art Shop, who partnered with commercial photographer Kayzar Bhathawalla for the venture.

Pearce said Kasabi had been born from a desire to create their own space to “build, experiment or test ideas”, rather than hire out space.

“The initial plans for Kasabi began in January of 2023 as we hunted for a space to call home,” she said.

The corner cyclorama.

“After signing our lease last July, we began the process of designing (and redesigning) and building, turning an empty warehouse into the studio of our dreams.

“Together we wanted to create a premium film and photography studio that really prioritised engaging with the community, with a focus on supporting those that need it- from First Nations and queer/gender diverse artists to emerging creatives- while still maintaining a standard that exceeds the expectations of even the most experienced and discerning artists and clients. Every element of the studio has been carefully considered to meet the needs of every crew and cast member on set.”

She added that while the studio is carefully designed and considered, it could be re-configured to suit any scale production”.

“We are open to housing any productions across film, TV, and photography- from smaller personal and passion projects to large-scale commercial and long-form works,” she said.

“Our home is your home.”

Find out more information about the studio here.