Khanh Ong’s Wild Food is a new, 10-episode cooking series exploring Australia’s wild side, combining regional produce, adventure, and a hint of glamour.

MasterChef Australia and Australian Survivor contest and author Khanh Ong takes viewers on a high-energy culinary adventure each week, hitting the road less travelled to remote corners of Australia.

From the rugged coastline of Tasmania to the remote mangroves of Far North Queensland, Khanh will search for native ingredients with local people who share some of their best kept secrets to help create an epic meal. Khanh swaps the traditional kitchen for an open fire or the back of a four-wheel drive, cooking new dishes.

Khanh Ong’s Wild Food is the second title from Melbourne-based Black Fox Productions, with Craig Pringle serving as executive producer and Bessie Kay as integration producer. There were also contributions from senior editor and post producer Melanie Coe and editor Trent Stead, while Tim Wise worked as a producer on the South Australian episodes.

The program will air Sundays on SBS Food from April 30 at 8.30pm.