‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ (Season 15 Trailer)

In the newest season of genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?, Manu Feildel, Miranda Otto, and Pat Rafter follow the footsteps of their ancestors, to understand the global and personal events that shaped their family history. They are joined by Kathy Lette, Wayne Blair, Melissa Doyle, Stephen Curry and Heather Ewart.

Trekking to isolated parts of Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the USA, New Zealand, and France, they unearth secrets and stories that profoundly change their understanding of their own family, and ultimately their sense of self.

Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia for SBS. The new series will premiere at 7.30pm on May 7 on SBS and SBS On Demand.