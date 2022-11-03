The trailer for the new TikTok supernatural comedy series Krystal Klairvoyant has been dropped, with the first three episodes to be released November 18.

Krystal Klairvoyant is about an online tarot card reader who discovers she is a witch when she starts accidentally casting spells on her customers.

The cast is led by Nancy Denis as Krystal, an agoraphobic online tarot card reader with a shopping addiction, alongside Leah Purcell, Jordan Cowdan, Tommy Misa, Alex Kis, and Joshua McElroy.

The series was created and directed by Erin Good who came up with the idea during the first lockdown. “I was at a point where everything I had been working towards felt meaningless. I was also keenly aware that people might have developed agoraphobia due to lockdowns. That’s something I struggled with in the past, so I thought if I’m ever going to explore that, now is the time to do it.”

Along with agoraphobia, the series covers dealing with trauma and mental health, online shopping addictions, and abortions. Krystal Klairvoyant also incorporates the technology and trends of TikTok. The series has received principal finding from Screen Australia.

Good teamed up to with Huna Amweero (Blaze) to co-write and co-produce the series under Good’s new production banner Example Content. Of the experience Amweero says: “Writing for Nancy has been a long-time dream of mine and when Erin asked me to come on board as a producer, I saw an opportunity to have other Black women showcase their talent. ”

After November 18 new episodes will be released every weekday at 5pm AEDT on TikTok and Instagram.

Denis recently wrote and performed the live stage play and musical M’ap Boulé that explores the story of the first black-led republic of Haiti and the personal experiences of Denis. M’ap Boulé is back by popular demand at Bankstown Art Centre December 1,2 and 4.