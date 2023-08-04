Laowa adds 65mm and 80mm lenses to Nanomorph series

Laowa has added a new 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 to its Nanomorph series, alongside a 1.33X Front Anamorphic adapter.

The Nanomorph 65mm and 80mm maintain the constant 1.5X squeeze ratio across all focus distances and consist of three flare options – blue, amber, and neutral silver – complementing the existing focal lengths of 27mm, 35mm, and 50mm.

Both the 65mm and 80mm were made to align with the compact nature of the series, which is designed to suit almost all types of set-ups, including handheld, on a gimbal, or on a slider, as well as fitting in tight spaces, or being mounted on a drone.

The 1.33X Front Anamorphic adaptor can turn the Nanomorph into a 2X anamorphic lens. It may also be paired with other spherical lenses to get the cinematic look, unlocking more creative possibilities for visual storytelling.

An Indiegogo campaign for the Nanomorph series will begin August 29 and is currently open for pre-launch subscription.

Laowa is a brand of camera and cine lens manufacturer Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited, also known as Venus Optics, which is based in Hefei, Anhui.