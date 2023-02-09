Avid has announced the latest version of Media Composer, which has new features designed to significantly speed up the post-production process between editorial and audio post teams.

Export Media Composer sequences directly into Pro Tools

The new version of Media Composer allows complex sequences with video, audio and metadata to be combined into one export .PTX file that can be opened directly in Pro Tools. This is to enable teams to complete projects faster and eliminate costly, time-consuming mistakes, while accelerating content creation and delivery for post-production workflows. This promises to be Avid’s first step in delivering collaborative workflows between Media Composer and Pro Tools, which was identified as a critical need during customer workshops.

“Media Composer interoperability with Pro Tools was accelerated by collaborating with the Avid Community Association to deliver the workflow enabler our industry has been asking for to accelerate production of high-quality content,” said Avid vice president, production management video and media solutions David Colantuoni. “The ability to easily export files into Pro Tools, combined with the expanded ‘remote editorial’ experience in Media Composer, enables production teams to more easily complete projects on time and on budget.”

Support for MBOX Studio

The new version of Media Composer also offers full support for Avid’s reimagined MBOX Studio audio interface, providing editors with a powerful solution for recording, punch-ins and multichannel monitoring of sequences in up to 7.1 surround sound. Access to reamps and audio converters in MBOX Studio also enables users to capture nuances with low-latency monitoring.

Improved media management

Avid has improved Media Composer’s media management capabilities by simplifying the media relink workflow and improving performance around the ability to find paths to previously linked files. Users can locate content within the relink window to easily re-establish broken paths and avoid losing time searching for a file’s previous locations.

Simplified UI for new users

Media Composer now includes a new project creation setting that creates the project format from the editor’s media with one click. The enhanced UI also generates default bins and offers suggestions to guide a new user through project set-up, enabling new users, students and editing teams to easily initiate the editing process.

Remote editing and proxy workflow capabilities

Given the industry’s sharp rise in remote collaboration, Avid has enhanced the remote editing experience and seamless integration of the Media Composer | Enterprise editing tool and the Avid NEXIS | EDGE solution. This integration enables editing teams to better collaborate on projects while working remotely in post-production environments. Remote production teams using Media Composer can collaborate by using Avid NEXIS | EDGE to build innovative proxy workflows. This enables editors to flip between high-resolution and proxy content and with no relinking required.

Content review capabilities for editors

Media Composer’s new Multiplex IO feature enhances the “over the shoulder” experience by giving users the ability to have up to 10 active I/O plug-ins simultaneously. This allows output from Media Composer to multiple streaming platforms and devices through SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), NDI and any connected and supported I/O hardware, enabling local monitoring while streaming to remote viewers. This integration enables editing teams to better collaborate on projects while working remotely in post production environments.