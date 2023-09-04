Lights, camera, resilience: Triumphing in turbulent times

How can we learn to embrace the turbulence of challenging times? Emmy and AACTA Award-winning producer turned screen sector executive coach Ellenor Cox provides three key tips for staying ahead of the wave.

During the late 1990s, while journeying through the creation of a documentary for National Geographic, we had the privilege of encountering a Balinese prince.

He spoke of “Kaliluka,” an ancient Hindi word representing “a time of chaos and confusion”.

Amid the Christian-Muslim conflict that was plaguing Indonesia, his antidote to tense times was to foster community-based ceremonies, believing that events that the villagers had control over would encourage harmony and optimism, much like a protagonist in a captivating film, emerging stronger after confronting chaos.

Now, as we embark on our own cinematic odyssey, contending with the impact of significant disruptions such as the writers’ and actors’ strikes in America, the looming sense of tipping point

doom due to climate change, divisive opinions on the Voice referendum, inflation, and the disruptive influence of AI, we are reminded of this concept of chaos.

However, amid the tempest, not all chaos signifies doom and gloom.

A silver lining is emerging with streamer quotas and an anticipated Australian content boom; state and federal agencies are directing efforts and funds towards addressing skills shortages and diversity and inclusivity measures, and the current phenomenon of the Barbenheimer box office showcases the enduring allure of cinema.

As creative professionals, we have chosen the path of living a more chaotic adventure movie rather than a saccharine sweet afternoon soap opera, and so it’s only natural to experience occasional overwhelming moments. But remember, in the classic hero’s journey, when the protagonist confronts chaos, they emerge stronger, better equipped to face the future.

Let me share with you three key tips to empower you with tools to navigate challenging times and

continue to make your mark in your chosen profession.

“Control the Controllables”

In the face of chaos, one powerful principle becomes a guiding light – “control the controllables.”

This mantra empowers you to focus on what lies within your grasp while letting go of what is beyond your control.

It’s akin to wielding a special weapon that grants you resilience, adaptability, and an unyielding spirit, just like the heroes of our favourite films.

The inner circle represents aspects of your life that are within your control, where you can take

direct action, make decisions, and influence outcomes.

Examples include your thoughts, the quality of your friendships, your attitude towards work, your awareness of your inner health, the food you eat, and the amount of exercise you engage in.

Your circle of influence involves concerns that you can do something about, such as changing to a job that brings you more joy or educating yourself further to remain in demand for work opportunities.

The circle of concern (or circle of no control), however, is where we tend to expend inordinate time

and effort, particularly when we’re feeling stressed and reactive.

This is a place where we have no control and little influence, and it can include things such as what others think of you, another family member’s health, the weather, war, politics, etc.

When we find ourselves focused on this circle of no control, feelings of helplessness and frustration rise as we recognise our inability to alter these external realities.

However, by embracing our inner circle of control, we become empowered as we focus on what truly matters, providing the motivation and strength to ride out turbulent times.

Ellenor Cox.

Analyse your thoughts next time you find your positivity and confidence waning.

Odds are that you need to pull your focus back towards things within your control and take action there.

The Wheel of Life

Another tool to help provide clarity on where we should be focusing our time and energy is the Wheel of Life.

It’s a potent and simple exercise that enables you to assess various aspects of your personal and professional life. Think of it as your compass, guiding you towards equilibrium and harmony amidst the chaos of your journey.

By examining domains like finances, health, relationships, and career, you gain insights into areas that warrant attention and nurturing.

You can divide the wheel into whatever relevant segments suit you best and create a score for each area. By creating a visual representation of these various areas of your life, you can identify sections that feel neglected or that are not presently bringing you limited joy and energy.

Your Very Own Personal Board of Directors

In this cinematic journey, you are indeed the protagonist, but even heroes need allies.

Introducing your “Personal Board of Directors” – a team of confidants and mentors who offer guidance, motivation, and unwavering support, much like the sage mentors our film heroes rely on.

Picture them as your wise advisors, ready to challenge and uplift you. This idea is borrowed from

the corporate world, where a company’s board of directors oversees and guides the organisation’s strategic decisions.

Wheel of life. Coaching tool in colorful diagram. Life coaching, life balance concept vector illustration on white background.

In the movie of your life, however, your Personal Board of Directors (PBD) is not a formal board in the traditional sense but rather a selected group of people whom you trust, respect, and seek guidance from.

They may include family members, friends, mentors, coaches, industry experts, spiritual advisors, or any other person whom you consider influential and supportive.

Start a list of all those people around you who are currently playing these roles – your accountant, lawyer, local gym or personal trainer, best friend, sibling, work colleague, etc., and note how they provide support for you.

Reflect back on your Wheel of Life and look at those sections feeling a little neglected. Is there

someone you could reach out to foster, rekindle, or simply solidify a relationship with to bring

them into your PBD?

When was the last time you reached out, acknowledged, and thanked those whose names you wrote down automatically? Do they know how much you appreciate their guidance and input in your life?

Remember the tactic that our Balinese Prince used during his time of chaos – he pushed for connection and collaboration among his people, knowing that this was the way to provide them

with optimism, motivation, and clarity.

He also got them to focus on the areas that were within their control as a way of shifting them from being reactive to becoming more responsive and proactive.

By focusing on what you can control, fostering harmony in your inner circle, and seeking guidance

from your trusted advisors, you gain resilience, clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Just like the heroes in the films we adore, you will be better prepared to face the challenges and

triumph in the most challenging of times.

Ellenor Cox has been providing bespoke individual and group coaching, leadership development, and workshop facilitations to the screen sector for the past eight years. Her website is full of free resources: www.ellenorcox.com