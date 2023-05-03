Linda Cropper, Henry Nixon, Luke McKenzie added to Binge’s ‘High Country’

Binge has announced a large ensemble cast set to join Leah Purcell, Ian McElhinney, Sara Wiseman and Aaron Pedersen in mystery thriller High Country as production gets underway in the Victorian Alps.

Joining them in the Curio Pictures production are Linda Cropper, Henry Nixon, Luke McKenzie, Matt Domingo, Geoff Morrell, newcomer Pez Warner, Pedrea Jackson, Leah Vandenberg, Nathaniel Dean, Jamie Timony, Annie Chiswell, Travis McMahon, Nicholas Bell, Trisha Morton-Thomas and Shannon Berry.

Kevin Carlin will be the establishing director, taking the helm for five episodes, while Beck Cole is slated to script one episode and direct three.

Heads of departments include casting director Nathan Lloyd, DOPs Craig Barden and Darrell Martin, production designer Sally Shepherd, costume designer Penny Dickinson, hair and makeup designer Amanda Rowbottom, editors Angie Higgins and Michael Melis, and father and son duo composers Cezary and Jan Skubiszewski.

As IF has reported, Purcell leads the cast as detective Andrea Whitford, who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. She uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit, and revenge.

High Country was the last project to be commissioned by the late Brian Walsh, who died in March. It was created by Marcia Gardner and John Ridley, who are also executive producers and key writers.

Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner are executive producers for Curio, with Pino Amenta and Sue Edwards producers. Executive producer for the Foxtel Group is Penny Win, with Lana Greenhalgh as commissioning editor.

Screen Australia and Foxtel have provided major production investment, in association with VicScreen.

Sony Pictures Television, the parent of Curio Pictures, is the worldwide distributor for the series, in association with Rage Media.

BINGE Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns said: “We are thrilled to announce the full

cast of established and emerging talent that will feature in this ambitious premium Australian

drama. With some of the country’s most impressive creative forces, HIGH COUNTRY is a

compelling story, full of intrigue that will showcase the rugged landscape of the Victorian Alps,

and we can’t wait to bring it to Australian viewers.”

