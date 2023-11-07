Lorne Theatre set for new life under Golden Age trio, summer screenings announced

Victoria’s Lorne Theatre will begin to welcome guests from next month ahead of a planned refurbishment in 2024, as it begins a new era under Barrie, Bob, and Chris Barton.

To be completed in conjunction with Heritage Victoria, the revamp will include the installation of a new licenced bar, an interior design that highlights the theatre’s art deco aesthetic, updated seating, lighting, and acoustics, and snack bar menus.

Prior to its unveiling late next year, there will be a summer line-up featuring a blend of contemporary and classic films, complemented by special film series and live performances.

Running through until Easter, the summer series will include Christmas Cracker films and Surfside, a limited film series presented by surf, skate, and culture magazine Monster Children.

The Barton brothers, known as the team behind Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema and Bar and Melbourne’s Rooftop Cinema, were revealed as the new operators of the theatre via a social media post last week.

The Barton siblings grew up in Geelong and spent their childhood holidays in the area. Chris said their plan was not to reinvent the wheel but “add some love and polish and restore the Lorne Theatre to its original splendour”.

Bob Barton, Jessa Shields, and Chris Barton.

“We want to accentuate that same charm and sense of grandeur that has captivated visitors for more than 80 years and help ensure the theatre’s future as a truly special cultural experience into the future,” he said.

Family-run since 1937 and under the leadership of long-time manager Tony Hill for more than 30 years, the 550-seat cinema has been an enduring presence for over eight decades.

In October, the previous operators announced on social media that advertised screenings would no longer proceed, prompting owner Josh Rudd to confirm that new leaseholders had been secured.

As part of the new structure, longstanding Golden Age director of programming Kate Jinx will provide curatorial and exhibition guidance to cinema manager, Jessa Shields, whose experience includes roles at Palace Cinema Como, Lido Cinemas, and Golden Age.

“After ten years in its historic Surry Hills home and across numerous pop–up locations, it’s a thrill to see Golden Age continue to grow,” Jinx said.

“The vision has always been to provide an inclusive social experience that both recalls the classic cinemagoing of yore but celebrates new voices too, and I’m excited for Jessa Shields to nurture that ethos in beautiful Lorne.”

Find out more information about Lorne Theatre’s summer program here.