



Season two of Binge’s Love Me sees the Mathieson family navigate the complexities of relationships when new love becomes a long-term proposition.

Hugo Weaving returning as Glen, the father experiencing new love in his 60s; Bojana Novakovic, the highly successful, yet complicated Clara; and William Lodder, as Aaron, facing the complexities of love, and new responsibility.

They are joined again by Heather Mitchell as Anita; Bob Morley as Peter; Celia Pacquola as Sacha; Shalom Brune-Franklin as Ella; and Mitzi Ruhlmann as Jesse.

All six episodes are directed by Bonnie Moir and produced by Nicole O’Donohue.

Tamara Asmar joins Leon Ford as lead writer, with Adele Vuko and Pacquola each penning an episode.

Executive producers are Michael Brooks, Hamish Lewis for Warner Bros. Australia, alongside the late Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh for Foxtel.

Love Me will premiere on Binge April 6.