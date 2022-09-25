From the producers of Married At First Sight, Stan Original dating series Love Triangle challenges a group of singles to relinquish their grasp on what they think their perfect partner should look like, and instead choose someone, sight unseen, based on a deeper connection.

They will be able to text and call their potential matches as they get to know each other, but they, along with the audience, won’t discover what the other looks like until they make their choice, and go on their first blind date.

Everything hangs on this decision – will they like what they see when they first meet?

And if they don’t, can they overcome a lack of attraction to form a genuine connection?

It’s after these first dates that things will really fire up when the newly formed couples move in together for a highly unpredictable relationship journey filled with love, heartbreak, and a twist that will rock the couples to their core.

Love Triangle is produced by Endemol Shine Australia director of content Tara McWilliams and executive produced by Keely Sonntag, alongside 9Network executive producer John Walsh.

The series is also executive produced by Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan and Michael Healy and Adrian Swift for the 9Network.

The double-episode premiere will air on Stan on October 6.