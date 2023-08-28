Maggie Beer to front new ABC series from Artemis Media

Celebrated chef Maggie Beer will take her talents to an aged care home in an attempt to improve the health and joy of the residents as part of an ABC series that has begun filming in Western Australia.

Produced by Artemis Media, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission is a social experiment conducted across four months, in which Beer and her team of experts overcome challenging obstacles to deliver a nutritious and tasty new menu to the residents. The dining room and garden areas will also be given a much-needed rejuvenation.

Laki Baker is series director and producer on the program, working with senior producer Phillipa Hutchison, executive producer Celia Tait, and ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna. ABC Commercial is handling international sales. The series has major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest

Beer said it was a privilege to work with a home that was “brave enough to show warts and all” and the “path of continuous improvement that will be necessary to bring about real change”.

It’s not the first time Beer has worked with Artemis Media, having appeared on second series of Who Do You Think You Are?

​“We’re thrilled to be working with Maggie Beer again, whose skill, passion and dedication is legendary and whose mantra is ‘every mouthful counts’,” Tait said.

ABC head of factual Susie Jones expected the series to “surprise and delight ABC audiences, while bringing about real-world change”.

“We are thrilled to have Maggie Beer spearhead such an important national conversation that effects all Australians,” she said.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2024.

