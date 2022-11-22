Actors Marta Dusseldorp and Sacha Horler join APRA AMCOS executive director Nicholas Pickard in being appointed to the Screen Australia board for three-year terms.

Known for her work across series such as Jack Irish, Janet King, Wentworth, and The Twelve, Dusseldorp relocated to Tasmania in 2020 and opened Archipelago Productions, producing feature films, television, and works for stage and festivals.

She recently finished filming ABC crime thriller Bay of Fires on location in the state.

Horler brings a similarly diverse experience across the screen and stage to the agency, having had roles in Peter Rabbit, The Letdown, and The Dressmaker. She is a three-time AFI Award winner, taking home prizes for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for Praise and Soft Fruit, respectively, before winning Best Supporting Actress again in 2003 for Travelling Light.

Rounding out the new appointments is Pickard who, in addition to his role as executive director of public affairs and government relations for APRA AMCOS, is also deputy chair of Regional Arts NSW and chair of the Australian Society of Authors.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the trio would strengthen the experience and knowledge of the Screen Australia Board.

“Telling Australian stories – here at home and overseas – is essential, and Screen Australia plays a vital role in that,” he said.

“Making sure Screen Australia has strong and diverse leadership is essential to the prosperity of Australia’s screen sector – a key priority of our National Cultural Policy.”

“These three professionals are industry leaders in their own right, and I know their appointments will build on the important work of Screen Australia.”

New Screen Australia board member Marta Dusseldorp (second from left) with members of the Make It Australian delegation on Monday.

The appointments come as Burke joined ambassadors of the Make It Australian campaign in Canberra as they lobbied for changes to regulatory legislation.

The delegation included Bruce Beresford, Bryan Brown, Erik Thomson, Kodie Bedford, Dusseldorp, Rachel Ward, composer Antony Partos, Rarriwuy Hick, costume designer Rita Carmody, Rodger Corser, Sigrid Thornton, Tony Ayres, and Warwick Young, along with representatives from more than twenty Australian production businesses, including Cheeky Little Media, Emerald Films, Hoodlum Entertainment, Ludo Studio, Matchbox Pictures, and Wise Goat Productions.

Monday’s event was also attended by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, and Nationals Leader David Littleproud.

Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner said representatives of the campaign, which involves the Australian Writers’ Guild, the Australian Directors’ Guild , and the Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance, had high hopes of positive announcements from Burke as he rolled out the National Cultural Policy.

“Recent reports from Screen Australia and ACMA have highlighted the urgent need for a regulatory plan for streaming services to make reasonable, fair, and diverse contributions to our sector,” he said.

“The government’s National Cultural Policy, due for release next month, is the perfect opportunity for critical regulation to be put in place to safeguard Australian stories for generations to come.”