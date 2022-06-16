Marta Dusseldorp will be joined by a hefty ensemble cast when shooting starts next week in Tasmania on her comedic crime drama for the ABC, Bay of Fires.

Dusseldorp created the series with Andrew Knight and Max Dann, and stars in the lead role as single mother-of-two Stella Heikkinen, who finds herself in a small remote community on the west coast of Tassie. But it’s not the kind of place they put on postcards – it is instead rife with simmering feuds, crime and sometimes, murder.

Starring alongside Dusseldorp are Kerry Fox, Toby Leonard Moore, Rachel House, Yael Stone, Tony Barry, Heather Mitchell, Oscar Redding, Bob Franklin, Kim Ko and Rhys Muldoon, as well as rising stars Imi Mbedla, Ava Caryofyllis, Ilai Swindells, Mackenzie Grant and newcomer Mitchem Everett.

Dusseldorp produces the series via her company Archipelago Productions, together with Fremantle Australia, with whom she signed an exclusive development and production partnership in 2018. Yvonne Collins also produces with EPs Greg Sitch, Andrew Knight and Brett Popplewell, and the ABC’s Sally Riley and Louise Smith.

Knight and Dann have written the scripts with Sarah Bassiuoni, while Natalie Bailey and Wayne Blair will direct.

Dusseldorp says: “I’m beyond thrilled to be bringing this series to life in my home state of Tasmania, the cast and creative team we have assembled are extraordinary and I look forward to producing a captivating and an original Tassie noir series.”

Nikki Barrett is the casting director, DOP is Martin McGrath, production designer Jo Ford, costume designer Lisa Meagher and hair and make up designer Fiona Rees-Jones.

Screen Australia has provided major investment, in association with the ABC and Screen Tasmania, and further support from VicScreen.

ABC head of drama, entertainment and Indigenous Sally Riley says: “Featuring a brilliant cast led by the multi-talented Marta Dusseldorp and the off-kilter humour of Andrew Knight, riveting storylines and filmed against the stunningly beautiful backdrop of Tasmania’s west coast, ABC audiences will be captivated by Bay of Fires.”

Fremantle will distribute Bay of Fires internationally. It is expected to air on the ABC in 2023.