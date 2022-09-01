Former Screenwest head of screen investment and strategic projects Matthew Horrocks has taken over as manager of Screen Auckland.

Horrocks spent more than three years at Screenwest, also holding the roles of scripted executive and production and development head.

Since leaving the agency, he has worked as a seed fund assessor for the New Zealand Writers Guild and has also taken up contracted positions with Screen Industry NZ and the New Zealand Film Commission, where he was previously a development executive.

As manager of New Zealand’s largest regional film office, Horrocks will be tasked with film office activities, managing stakeholders, and championing Auckland’s screen sector.

He said international production companies recognised the combination of world-class cast, crew, locations, and infrastructure that the city offered was amongst the best in the world.

“We have a can-do attitude and take pride in seeing our work screened around the globe,” he said.

Jasmine Millet. (Image: Emily Chalk Photography)

“So I look forward to welcoming even more international productions to the Auckland region.”

In his new role, Horrocks will report to former Screen Auckland manager, Jasmine Millet, who has been promoted to head of creative industries, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, overseeing Screen Auckland.

She said her successor brought a wealth of experience and expertise to the Screen Auckland team.

“Matt has worked as a locations manager, produced short films, documentaries, and feature films, and was development executive and industry training executive for the New Zealand Film Commission,” she said.