Michelle Lim Davidson appointed to ACTF board

Actor, writer, and presenter Michelle Lim Davidson has joined the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) board as a Commonwealth representative member.

Lim Davidson’s experience in children’s television includes writing for series Parent Up and The Wonder Gang, while also serving as a presenter on Play School, Big Ted’s Big Adventure, Nursery Rhyme News Time, and Science Time on ABC Kids.

In announcing the three-appointment on stage at the ACTF’s Parliament House Showcase this week, Arts Minister Tony Burke described the 35-year-old as “one of our great Australian actors and children’s storytellers”.

Lim Davidson said her “unwavering passion” for children’s television fueled her dedication to the industry.

“I firmly believe that the culture that endures is the one that resonates within our minds,” she said.

“Ensuring that our younger audiences encounter their genuine reflections on our screens is of utmost significance.

“By doing so, our collective efforts not only shape their perspectives and aspirations but also empower them to embrace their authentic selves.

“With great enthusiasm, I eagerly anticipate making meaningful contributions and upholding the outstanding work of the ACTF.”

ACTF board chair Helen Silver expected Lim Davidson to make a positive impact in the role.

“Michelle brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as a performer and worker in the screen industry to share with the board,” she said.

“She is also a familiar and beloved figure to the families who have watched her on Play School over the past 10 years, so I have no doubt she will also be a fantastic advocate for Australian children’s content.”