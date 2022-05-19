The MPA APSA Academy Film Fund is open for submissions, with distributor and documentary filmmaker Andrew Pike set to chair the jury for this year’s selections.

Now in its 13th year, the joint initiative of the Asia Pacific Screen Academy (APSA) and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) is designed to increase cultural diversity on screen by providing US$25,000 grants to APSA members.

The fund has now supported 48 films from 22 countries at the script development stage.

Pike will be joined on this year’s jury by former recipients of the fund, Thai producer Mai Meksawan (Worship), and director/producer Maryam Ebrahimi (No Burqas Behind Bars).

This year’s fund was launched at a cocktail reception event hosted by the MPA and Studio Babelsberg in Cannes, where numerous APSA Academy members are premiering films in competition and in Un Certain Regard at the annual film festival.

Andrew Pike

MPA chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said the organisation was looking forward to welcoming four new filmmakers and stories.

“The Motion Picture Association has enjoyed a remarkable partnership with the Asia Pacific Screen Academy of distinguished filmmakers through the MPA APSA Academy Film Fund,” he said.

“In that time, the fund has opened a window on a range of diverse, engaging storytelling from every corner of the region. We look forward to welcoming four new filmmakers and stories with this new round of the fund.”

APSA Chair Tracey Vieira said the academy was “proud to support the creativity of the region” through its continued partnership with the MPA.

“As we work to recover from the global pandemic and face the ongoing uncertainty in our region, we proudly recognise the value of art and culture in screen stories,” she said.

“We look forward to the jury’s selections for the MPA APSA Academy Film Fund in 2022.”

The winners of the four US$25,000 grants for 2022 will be announced at the 15th Asia Pacific Screen Awards ceremony in November.