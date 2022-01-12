Spanning the the Top End to regional Victoria, ABC’s Muster Dogs is a four-part series that follows five kelpie puppies from the same litter sent to five graziers around Australia.

Under the watchful eye of expert trainer Neil McDonald, the puppies and their new owners will be expected to hit training milestones along the path to becoming a muster dog. All will then meet again in 12 months’ time for the ultimate working dog challenge. Who will be crowned ‘Champion Muster Dog’? And will any of the eager puppy participants graduate into the adult muster dog pack?

Muster Dogs is produced by Ambience Entertainment, with production investment from Screen Queensland and financed with support from the ABC.

The series director is Monica O’Brien, with directors Michael Boughen, Sally Browning and David Wallace.

O’Brien and Boughen also produce, with co-producer/editor John Unwin.

Muster Dogs premieres on the ABC and ABC iview January 23, 7.30pm.

ABC Commercial distributes internationally.