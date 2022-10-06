Nerida O’Loughlin will remain as chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) until 2024 after being reappointed for a two-year term.

In her past five years leading the media watchdog, O’Loughlin has overseen a reshaping of the authority to improve its responsiveness, the strengthening of consumer safeguards, and the establishment of the Scams Telecommunications Action Taskforce, while supporting the rollout of 5G mobile infrastructure through spectrum allocations.

She has also steered the ACMA into new areas of regulatory effort such as work on misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms, online gambling, and media diversity.

Prior to joining the ACMA, O’Loughlin held roles as interim CEO of the Digital Transformation Agency, as well as in the Department of Broadband Communications and the Digital Economy, and Department of Communications and the Arts. Her experience also includes serving as ACMA general manager in the late 2000s.

In congratulating O’Loughlin on her reappointment, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland made special mention of the “invaluable” efforts made to support media and communications organisations during the pandemic.

“Since her appointment in 2017, Ms O’Loughlin has spearheaded Government responses to the challenges arising in our increasingly digitised and interconnected society – from misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms to helping protect Australians from scams,” she said.

“Ms O’Loughlin is a professional of great experience and is trusted both within Government and industry, and I look forward to working collaboratively with her in her capacity as ACMA Chair.”