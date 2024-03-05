Nick Forward to join board of VicScreen

Former Stan chief content officer Nick Forward has been appointed to the VicScreen board.

Forward is currently the general manager of digital for the AFL, overseeing content, product, customer experience and marketing, and prior to, worked in the Middle East as managing director and group chief content officer for local streamer OSN+.

Forward was Stan’s first CCO, a role he held until 2021, and helped to lead the launch of the streamer to market in 2015. His commissions included Justin Kurzel feature Nitram, which premiered in competition at Cannes, as well as series No Activity, Bloom, Bump, Wolf Creek and Romper Stomper.

Other members of the VicScreen board include Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Andrea Denholm, Liz Grainger, Lisy Kane, Greg McLean, Leonie Morgan, Tiriki Onus, Jenny Taing and president George Lekakis.

The board is responsible for the agency’s governance, strategy and risk management, and approving funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

Lekakis said Forward’s experience across film, TV and media would be “invaluable” for the strategic leadership of the agency.

“I look forward to working alongside Nick, as we continue to grow our content pipeline, and support our homegrown talent and local screen businesses,” he said.

Forward said: “It’s a real honour to join the VicScreen Board, and be given the opportunity to contribute to an industry I’ve proudly been part of for almost two decades. I look forward to working with George, Caroline [Pitcher, VicScreen CEO] and the rest of the board members to help support growth across the whole sector.”