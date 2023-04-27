NIDA appoints Travis Cardona head of First Nations

NIDA alum Travis Cardona is set to return to the institute to be its first ever head of First Nations.

As part of the senior leadership team, Cardona will drive engagement with First Nations creatives, organisations, alumni, communities, and future First Nations students nationally.

He will also more generally contribute to NIDA’s strategic direction and help it implement its vision, and connect and support First Nations staff and students. The role will also support the learning of First Nations knowledge and play a key role in student and staff engagement and recruitment.

“It is wonderful to welcome Travis back to NIDA in such a pivotal and influential role,” said NIDA CEO Liz Hughes.

“He will lead and further develop NIDA’s commitment to supporting First Nations students, staff and storytelling and be integral in encouraging creative partnerships and collaborations with First Nations creatives.”

Born and raised in Darwin, Cardona is a saltwater man from Malak Malak, Iwaidja and Torres Strait Island roots. He made his professional acting debut at 14 when he successfully auditioned for roles in the Richard Frankland plays No Way to Forget and Harry’s War alongside Aaron Pedersen, directed by Glen Shea.

Cardona moved to Sydney in 2006 to study the three-year BFA Acting course at NIDA, graduating in 2008 and working across film, TV and theatre. Most recently, he has produced programs for NITV and was also SBS Indigenous policy and stakeholder relations advisor.

In his role at NIDA, he will work alongside First Nations consultant Rhoda Roberts and Elder-in-residence Matthew Doyle.

“I am very excited to be back at NIDA and honored to take on such an important role. Working with First Nations creatives has always been a passion of my mine, and I look forward to further develop NIDA’s commitment to supporting First Nations staff and students,” Cardona said.

“I hope to create more awareness among First Nations communities about NIDA and the many courses it has.”