Nikon launches Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens

Nikon has introduced the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR, a super-telephoto high magnification zoom lens designed to capture a wide focal length range, from 28mm wide-angle to 400mm.

Featuring a compact and lightweight design, the lens has a 0.2m minimum focus at the wide-angle end, and a 1.2m minimum focusing distance at the telephoto end, as well as a built-in optical vibration reduction (VR) mechanism, effective for up to 5.0 stops, ensuring sharp images in low-light conditions and when using super-telephoto zoom.

This can be further enhanced to 5.5 stops with the Synchro VR feature, combining in-camera and lens VR for even steadier shots.

The lens uses a stepping motor (STM) for quick and precise autofocus for fast-moving subjects and is dust and drip-resistant, making it suitable for shooting in unpredictable weather.

Designed with video recording in mind, the lens minimises focus-breathing and offers linear manual focus for precise control during video shooting.

The exterior design of the lens inherits the style of the second-generation Z lenses, featuring a compact square lens that when attached inverted, provides excellent storage while maintaining optical performance.

Its shape – with varying profiles on the top, bottom, and sides – allows quick shooting orientation recognition, while the ergonomic design offers comfort during extended use.

International marketing general manager for the Nikon Imaging Group international business division, John Young, said the lens was designed to provide the “freedom to capture stunning landscapes, thrilling action, and intricate close-up shots with ease”.

Being incredibly portable with a built-in vibration reduction effect of up to 5.0 stops, this lens offers exceptional versatility making it the perfect lens for anyone on the go,” he said.