Gabriel Gasparinatos’ documentary ONEFOUR: Against All Odds tracks the meteoric rise of the Sydney-based, Pacific Islander kids who start recording drill raps to avoid a life of crime, only for a police task force to shut down their sold-out national tour due to concerns that the group’s music will incite violence.

Gasparinatos produces alongside Entropico’s Erin Moy and Stranger Than Fiction’s Jennifer Peedom and Sarah Noonan on the film, which will premiere on Netflix October 26.