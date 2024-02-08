Screen Australia and Australians in Film unveil participants for industry development programs

Screen Australia and Australians in Film (AiF) have announced the recipients for the 2024 Talent Gateway and the Global Producers Exchange programs.

Aaron Fa’Aoso, Lou Sanz, Stef Smith, Andrew Undi Lee, Matt Vesely, and Nick Watson have been chosen for the Talent Gateway, designed to provide Australian screenwriters and directors with the skills, knowledge, access, and relationships necessary to succeed further in the global market.

Haven’t You Done Well Productions’ Georgia Mappin and Max Miller, Highview Productions’ Lisa Scott, Inkey Media’s Dena Curtis, Lazy Susan Films’ Hannah Ngo, Orange Entertainment Co.’s Dan Lake and Stephanie Westwood, and Stranger Than Fiction Films’ Jennifer Peedom and Sarah Noonan will take part in the Global Producers Exchange, which aims to facilitate Australian IP and cultural stories being developed with internationally-based collaborators.

In congratulating this year’s recipients, Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said her agency was pleased to be able to support the group to further develop their craft and foster meaningful business and creative connections internationally.

“We wish them every success as they embark on this exceptional program, created to assist Australian voices resonate with global audiences,” she said.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said his organisation was thrilled to “champion, connect and inspire” the participants as they took their “most brilliant stories and businesses” to one of the most competitive markets in the world.

“For a variety of reasons, it is always exciting to see the names of the very talented individuals and companies who participate in Talent Gateway and Global Producers Exchange each year,” he said.

“In some cases, it’s just their first toe tip into the LA market.”

Supporting Partners for these programs include Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, South Australian Film Corporation, and VicScreen. Industry Partners are Australian Directors’ Guild, Australian Writers’ Guild, Screen Producers Australia, Screen Canberra, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, Screenwest, and Screenworks.