‘Our Flag Means Death’ (Teaser)

In the second season of Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby returns as 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, who after struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew on the ship Rvenge, finds his fortunes changing after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it.

Other returning cast members for the new season include Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. They are joined by new additions Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, as well as guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins, who serves as showrunner and directed the first two episodes of season two. Jenkins also executive produces alongside Waititi, Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy.

The eight-part second season, which was filmed in Auckland, will premiere on Binge on Thursday, October 5, and on FOX8 at 8.30pm, while also being available On Demand.