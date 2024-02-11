‘High Country’ (Trailer)

Binge eight-part mystery thriller High Country stars Leah Purcell as Andrea (Andie) Whitford, a detective who is transferred to the Victorian High Country and thrust into a mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness. Through her investigation, Andie uncovers a complex web involving murder, deceit, and revenge.

The cast also includes Aaron Pedersen, Sara Wiseman, Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney, Linda Cropper, Henry Nixon, Luke McKenzie, Matt Domingo, Geoff Morrell, newcomer Pez Warner, Pedrea Jackson, Leah Vandenberg, Nathaniel Dean, Jamie Timony, Annie Chiswell, Travis McMahon, Nicholas Bell, Trisha Morton-Thomas and Shannon Berry.

A Curio Pictures production for the Foxtel Group, High Country was created and written by Marcia Gardner and John Ridley, with the pair also executive producing alongside Jo Porter, Rachel Gardner, and Foxtel Group’s Penny Win, while Pino Amenta and Sue Edwards are producers. It was the last project to be commissioned by the late Brian Walsh.

Kevin Carlin was the establishing director, taking the helm for five episodes, while Beck Cole scripted one episode and directed three.

Heads of departments include casting director Nathan Lloyd, DOPs Craig Barden and Darrell Martin, production designer Sally Shepherd, costume designer Penny Dickinson, hair and makeup designer Amanda Rowbottom, editors Angie Higgins and Michael Melis, sound designers Emma Bortignon and Stephen Witherow, and father and son duo composers Cezary and Jan Skubiszewski.

The series received major production investment from Screen Australia and Foxtel Group in association with VicScreen.

High Country will premiere Tuesday, March 19 on Binge and at 8.30pm on the same day on Foxtel Showcase, while also being available On Demand.