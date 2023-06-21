Palace Cinemas sets opening date for Penny Lane location

Palace Cinemas will open a new location at Moonee Ponds’ Penny Lane development in Melbourne’s west this spring.

Located just 6.5 kilometres from the city centre, Palace Penny Lane Cinema is set to feature 11 traditional screens, a rooftop cinema, fully-reclining leather chairs, 4K laser projection, and an exclusive menu with a crafted wine selection.

Palace Cinemas CEO Benjamin Zeccola said the new venture reflected customer desires for a premium cinema experience in the region.

“Palace Penny Lane Cinema aims to bridge that gap by delivering quality films in a luxurious setting,” he said.

“Palace were the industry leaders in bringing hospitality and cinema together and we are dedicated to continuing the legacy of pairing a fine wine with an even finer film at Palace Penny Lane. From spectacular blockbusters to renowned international gems, our unique blend of entertainment and hospitality sets the stage for unforgettable memories and an elevated movie-going experience”.

Landing at 17 – 19 Puckle Street, Penny Lane comprises 114 apartments, designed by Melbourne’s Clarke Hopkins Clarke Architects.

The accompanying precinct from developer Giancorp aims to bring the city’s laneway culture to its outer suburbs via a selection of hospitality venues, as well as a retail centre to sit alongside the cinema and arcade.