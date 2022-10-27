Feature doc Volcano Man will screen in Palace Cinemas in major cities across the country next month to drive awareness and fundraising for men’s mental health in partnership with Movember.

Volcano Man, the feature debut of director James Crawley, premiered at the 2022 Melbourne International Film Festival where it received third in the Audience Awards.

The film, produced by Pivot Studios and GoodThing Productions, documents James’ complex relationship with his eccentric father Richard Crawley, as they grapple with life and loss, using the language of film to communicate and bring them closer together.

Tim Russell and Rhian Skirving produce with executive producers Nick Batzias and VIrigin

Palace Cinemas will donate $5 from every Volcano Man ticket sale to Movember and select screenings will feature Q&As with the filmmakers hosted by Movember ambassadors.

SCREENING DATES:

QLD: Tuesday 1st November 6.30pm, Palace Barracks, Brisbane

NSW: Wednesday 2nd of November 6.30pm, Palace Byron Bay Cinemas, Byron Bay

NSW: Thursday 3rd November 6.30pm, Palace Norton Street, Leichhardt

ACT: Friday 4th November 6.30pm, Palace Electric Cinemas, Canberra

VIC: Tuesday 8th November 6.30pm, Palace Westgarth, Northcote

VIC: Wednesday 9th November 6.45pm, Palace Cinema Como, South Yarra

SA: Thursday 10th of November 6.30pm, Palace Nova Eastend Cinemas, Adelaide

WA: Friday 11th of November 6.30pm, Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Perth

Volcano Man will be available on the streaming site DocPlay in Australia following the screening series. For the month of November, DocPlay will offer viewers a 45-day extended free trial using the URL: docplay.com/MOVEMBER.