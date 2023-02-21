Panalux will showcase its Allegra family of LED heads and controllers at this week’s BSC Expo in London.

Available in 2:1, 2:2, 4:1, and 4:2 form factors, full-colour Panalux Allegra C LED heads incorporate a new proprietary light engine that produces a broad-spectrum wide CCT range of 1600K to 20000K and enables extremely fine colour-rendering across a gamut 77 per cent wider than Rec 709.

Panalux Allegra C’s eight-chip set includes five phosphors and three narrow-band RGB chips, improving skin-tone rendering, enabling gamut presets for Rec 709, Rec 2020, and ESTA 1.54, and allowing for a wide range of LEE Filters gel emulations with a broad spectral breadth or high level of saturation.

Bi-colour Panalux Allegra LED heads offer tunable white-light output from 2700K to 6500K. The fixtures’ LED chip set delivers a consistent, broad, and even spectrum with the highest level of accuracy, ensuring precise colour-temperature control and natural skin-tone rendering. The bi-colour heads are available in 2:2, 4:1 and 4:2 form factors.

Full-colour Panalux Allegra C and bi-colour Panalux Allegra heads operate in conjunction with the Panalux Allegra C DMX LED Control and Panalux Allegra DMX LED Control, respectively. Each control unit features an onboard power supply and a simple, intuitive, fully featured user interface with the same menu structure that was developed for the Panalux Sonara range, with all essential information on the screen at all times. Powered by universal AC or DC from 19-36V, each unit can control a number of head combinations via local control on the unit, wired DMX, or wireless DMX using the LumenRadio protocol.

All Panalux Allegra LED heads feature a wide 120° beam angle, high CRI, TLCI, and SSI, 0-100 per cent dimming, flicker-free performance tested to 5,000 fps, and minimal power draw. Additionally, all form factors feature omni-mount, corner-eye and D-ring mounting points as well as hook-and-loop edges for quick and easy rigging. Available accessories include black skirt, louvers, and a variety of diffusion options. All kits come packaged with the head and textiles in a soft case and the control unit and mounting accessories in a protective hard case.

Panalux managing director Mark Furssedonn said the company was pleased to continue the expansion of its proprietary LED solutions.

“Since their introduction in 2020, our Panalux Sonara range of LED heads have been embraced by cinematographers and gaffers for their variable-white colour accuracy, exceptional skin-tone rendering and ease of use on set,” he said.

“Now, the Panalux Allegra family further extends our trusted LED colour-science and opens more creative avenues thanks to the heads’ exceptional colour accuracy and lightweight design and the controllers’ versatile connectivity offerings.”

The Panalux Allegra and Panalux Sonara LED ranges are available for hire only from Panalux.