Six emerging screenwriters are set to benefit from the experience of those who have worked on projects like Please Like Me and Clickbait after being selected for the Stories From Another Australia writing initiative.

Run by Co-Curious and supported by The Ian Potter Foundation, Screenrights Cultural Fund and Screen NSW, the program aims to connect screenwriters from culturally and linguistically diverse and under-represented backgrounds with experienced creative talent.

Nick Atkins, Didi de Graaf, Marcus Khoudair, Baro Lee, Mariella Solano, and Natalia Stawysky will work under the tutelage of Annabel Davis, S. Shakthidharan, Kali Reid, and Liz Doran to develop a story concept and pitch document for a standalone half-hour episode of a television series.

The participants will also be provided with a range of professional development opportunities designed to help progress their careers in the industry.

It comes after Co-Curious’ last initiative, Behind Closed Doors, spawned Here Out West, a feature film produced with Emerald Productions that opened at last month’s Sydney Film Festival.

Co-Curious CEO Annabel Davis said the assessors were impressed with the number of high-quality submissions, featuring work of “honesty, vulnerability, and care”.

“It was extremely difficult to narrow it down to a short-list,” she said.

“The selected six participants are highly collaborative, technically skilled, and passionate about shining a light on Australia’s untold stories,

“It is crucial to increase the opportunities available for writers like these in the interest of up-skilling a new generation of industry leaders and including all Australians as a critical part of the national story.”

Screen NSW head Grainne Brunsdon the initiative would provide an important stepping stone for the emerging writers.

“Screen NSW values the skills, talent and contribution of writers from all parts of the community, and I am eagerly looking forward to hearing unique perspectives from Nick Atkins, Didi de Graaf, Marcus Khoudair, Baro Lee, Mariella Solano, and Natalia Stawyskyj,” she said.