Martin Wilson’s Pieces has punched well above its weight among the WA Screen Culture Award (WASCA) nominations, securing 11 nods across eight categories.

The independent feature, made on a budget of $150,000, follows a group of interconnected people living with mental illness that undertake an art therapy class that transforms not only their lives but the life of their teacher.

Five members of its cast are up for performance awards, while the film is also recognised in the cinematography, writing, directing, editing, sound, original music, and narrative feature with budget under $1 million categories.

The next best represented title is Renee Webster’s debut feature How To Please a Woman with six nominations, while Ben Young’s US-shot Where All Light Tends to Go has five.

Now in its third year, the WASCAs are presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, in collaboration with the WA screen industry.

Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada said the awards were dedicated to showcasing “achievement and innovation across the entire local screen sector in a rapidly converging media environment”.

“Everyone involved in the WASCAs including the national and international judges are very proud to be in some small way connected to the support and development of the WA screen sector in all its forms,” he said.

“The depth and diversity of all the works submitted is a flag the entire industry should be flying high, and it’s a great honour for us to hoist it as far as it can go. It’s an event that’s dedicated to In that, the works speak for themselves, so what’s not to celebrate?”

The WASCAs ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 4 at Luna Cinemas Leederville, hosted by comedian Joe White.

The full list of nominees is below:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m

o Bassendream

o Cherubhead

o Painkiller

o Pieces

o Thorns & Thistles at the End of the World

Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m

o Avarice

o How to Please a Woman

o Where All Light Tends To Go

Feature Documentary / Non Fiction

o Facing Monsters

o Namarali

o Shipwreck Hunters Australia

o Stage Changers

Short Film / Animation – presented by Raz Rentals

o Freedom Swimmer

o Match Made

o Hash Browns

o Redzone

o Survivors of Wadjemup

Student Film – presented by the City of Vincent

o Expiration Date

o Letters

o (Not So) Great Expectations

o The Golden Rollers

o Through Her Eyes

o Walk Run Strive

Music Video

o ANI – Anywhere Else

o Drapht & WASO – Jimmy Recard

o Drapht & WASO – Where Ya From

o Inneka – Prof Strohl

o The Hills – The Faim

Game Design – presented by StemSmart

o Lost and Hound

o Isle of Trials: Curse of the Fire Gods

Commercial Content – presented by PAV

o Queens on the Edge

o The View From Here

Moving Image and Installation Art – presented by the City of Vincent

o BUFF{ED}

o Equal Opportunity to be a Dictator

o Making Dalison

o Women Inc

Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality – presented by XR:WA

o A Quiet Day in the Hall

o Beyond the Milky Way

o Galup VR Experience

o Isle of Trials: Curse of the Fire Gods

o MPA Skills/ “Try a Trade” Program

Web Series or Online Content – presented by RevStream

o Capturing the Fire

o Making Dalison

o The View From Here

o Walking Man

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing – presented by The Backlot Perth

o How to Please a Woman – Renee Webster

o Making Dalison – Dominic Pearce

o Pieces – Martin Wilson

o Stage Changers – Ella Wright

o Touch – Jennie Feyen

o Walking Man – Luna Laure

o Where All Light Tends To Go – Ben Young

Cinematography or Visualisation

o Choice – Claire Leach

o Facing Monsters – Rick Rifici

o Mettle – Lewis Potts

o Pieces – Jim Frater

o Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Darren McCagh, Andre Rerekura

Writing

o Galup VR Experience – Ian Wilkes and Poppy van Oorde-Grainger with an oral instory from Doolann-Leisha Etts

o How to Please a Woman – Renee Webster

o Isolation in Lockdown – Donna Hughes

o Match Made – Peter Williams and Chantelle Naude

o Ngaluk Waangkiny – Ian Wilkes

Performance

o How to Please a Woman – Hayley McElhinney

o Match Made – Peter Williams

o Pieces – Alex Arco

o Pieces – Megan Aspinall

o Pieces – Monique Wilson

o Where All Light Tends to Go – Emma Booth

o Wimitj – Della Rae Morrison

Performance Under 18s – presented by The Ali Roberts Studio

o (Not So) Great Expectations – Lauren Campbell

o Choice – Saffron Bell

o Pieces – Allegra Teo

o Pieces – Jasmine Lucas

o Wimitj – Tjiirm McGuire

Production Design (incl. costume, set design, hair and makeup etc)

o Choice – Alzbeta Rekosh

o How to Please a Woman – Emma Fletcher

o Modern Clocks – Christian Kennedy

o Pieces – Dennon Pike, Monique Wilson, Kristie Rowe, Tess Rowe, Shannon Murphy

o Slasher Squad – Nathan Stone, Stuart Campbell

Editing – presented by Sandbox

o How to Please a Woman – Merlin Eden

o Pieces – Lawrie Silvestrin

o Redzone – John McGovarin

o Stage Changers – Chris Trappe

o Walking Man – Frances Elliott

Sound or Sound Design – presented by Soundbyte

o Facing Monsters – Xoe Baird, Ric Curtin, Jeremy Ashton

o Freedom Swimmer

o Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Jason North, Ned Beckley, Josh Hogan, Lucy Torvaldsen

o Where All Light Tends To Go – Ric Curtin, Xoe Baird, Les Fiddess, and Terri Bellem

Original Music – presented by RTRFM 92.1

o Laugh With Me – Sean Tinnion

o Making Dalison – Marc Earley

o Immortal – Oscar Millar

o Namarali – Cameron Deyell

o Pieces – Tim Count

o Walking Man – Mathew ‘Cheeky’ Cheetham

o Where All Light Tends To Go – Adam Spark

Also presented will be two Special Industry Awards for Contribution to the Industry and the Independent Spirit Award.