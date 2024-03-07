Pixotope Pocket now available to the public

Software platform Pixotope has announced the public availability of its mobile app, Pixotope Pocket.

Initially introduced as an exclusive offering for Pixotope Education Program partners, Pixotope Pocket is designed to provide easy access to augmented reality and virtual studio tools and workflows.

Users need only to have a smartphone running iOS, a PC with a Windows system, and a Pixotope Graphics license.

The app provides camera tracking on mobile phone footage by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing, with video and tracking data transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed.

Pixotope chief revenue officer David Dowling said Pixotope Pocket was maturing beyond its initial educational focus to become a “powerful tool for all content creators”.

“This accessible solution empowers creatives to explore and test virtual environments with ease, ultimately enhancing pre-production efficiency and streamlining the overall virtual production process,” he said.

“By leveraging Pixotope Pocket, creators are no longer confined to studios; they have the freedom to work from anywhere with minimal equipment.”

Pixotope Pocket is currently available for iOS with a planned expansion to Android platforms,