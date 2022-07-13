McLeod’s Daughters creator Posie Graeme-Evans has signed a multi-year development and production deal with Hugh Marks and Carl Fennessy outfit Dreamchaser.

As an executive producer partner: scripted, Graeme-Evans will develop, via her company Millennium Pictures, a slate of new scripted projects for the studio. Dreamchaser will serve as EP on all projects and take them out internationally.

Already in advanced development is McLeod’s Daughters prequel feature The McLeods of Drovers Run, which Graeme-Evans envisions for theatrical release.

Screen Tasmania provided early development support in 2020. An origin story, the plot sees tragic, unfinished business that begins in 1850s Scotland at the ancestral home of the McLeods return to haunt the present day family.

Graeme-Evans formed Millennium Pictures with her husband Andrew Blaxland, with other credits including Mirror, Mirror and Doom Runners. A former director of drama at the Nine Network, she was also co-creator and co-producer of children’s hit Hi-5. In addition, she is a prolific novelist and wrote lyrics for more than 400 songs for McLeod’s Daughters, resulting in three gold and platinum albums.

“We’ve both had the opportunity to work with Posie in the past and can’t wait to help her bring to life this next evolution of her extraordinary creative vision,” said Marks and Fennessy in a joint statement.

“Her slate of distinctive and ambitious projects is exactly the sort of opportunity that Dreamchaser aims to deliver, and with the support of our colleagues from Endeavor Content, we can’t wait to get going on this journey with Posie.”

Graeme-Evans adds: “The chance to work on projects we adore with Hugh, Carl and their hugely creative team? Who could resist? Not us. Absolutely thrilled to the max.”

Former Nine CEO Marks and former Endemol Shine Australia co-CEO Fennessy launched Dreamchaser in April with the backing of Endeavor Content. Both a production and distribution business, it aims to drive global projects with creative partners.

Last month the studio announced three non-scripted partnership deals with Debbie Cuell, Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri.