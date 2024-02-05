SBS announces participants for third Emerging Writers’ Incubator

SBS has announced the six screenwriters that will join production companies around Australia for 12-month placements as part of its Emerging Writers’ Incubator.

Now in its third and final year, the initiative was created to support the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia and is delivered in partnership with Screen Australia, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screen Tasmania, Screenwest, the South Australian Film Corporation and VicScreen, with assistance from the Australian Writers’ Guild.

Of this year’s cohort, Siobhan Domingo (NSW) joins Endemol Shine Australia, Rhianna Malezer (QLD) joins Orange Entertainment Co, Emily Steel (SA) joins Kojo Studios, Shauna O’Meara (TAS) joins Tony Ayres Productions, Michael Hudson (VIC) joins Kindling Pictures, and Lata Periakarpan (WA) joins Curio Pictures.

SBS Scripted development executive Catherine Kelleher said the incubator reflected the broadcaster’s commitment to invest, support, and elevate new voices while promoting an inclusive sector.

“Congratulations to the shortlisted candidates and the six emerging writers selected for the third year of this initiative,” she said.

“These writers all bring unique perspectives to their work and reflect voices and experiences that are historically under-represented. We’ve seen the benefits that the initiative brings to both the writers involved, and the production companies they join. It is fantastic to be working with our partners as we grow and develop the future of Australian storytelling. We can’t wait to see the impact they’ll have as they continue their careers.”

Screen Australia development head Bobby Romia said the agency was delighted to support this year’s participants as they developed their craft.

“A huge congratulations to the six talented screenwriters selected for the SBS Emerging Writers’ Incubator,” he said.

“Screen Australia is committed to discovering and developing new creative talent, particularly voices that represent contemporary Australia. This partnership with SBS is a showcase of the incredible diversity of talent working in Australia and a significant opportunity for us to work together to foster a more inclusive landscape for Australian storytelling.”

The below applicants were shortlisted for the initiative: