Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban on the Gold Coast for Frank E. Flowers’ swashbuckling adventure ‘The Bluff’

Screen Queensland has announced another seaside production on the Gold Coast, with the location doubling for the Cayman Islands during the 19th century in Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff, on which the Russo brothers are producers.

Filming has commenced on the Amazon MGM Studios AGBO production, which follows a former female pirate who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

The cast is headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and The Boys star Karl Urban, and includes Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Written by Flowers alongside Joe Ballarini, The Bluff is being produced by AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Jonas. Flowers and Ballarini are executive producing alongside AGBO’s Chris Castaldi, Ari Costa, and Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures’ Zoe Saldaña; and Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher. Sarah Finn, AGBO’s longtime collaborator for casting direction, is also executive producing.

The film was secured through the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy with the expectation it will contribute an estimated $42.3 million to the local economy through production expenditure, and create 600 local jobs.

It comes a week after Screen Queensland announced production on Sean Byrne’s thriller Dangerous Animals, starring Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, and Josh Heuston, had also begun on the Gold Coast.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said The Bluff was another opportunity to showcase Queensland’s highly skilled crews and creatives.

“Our state’s screen practitioners are rightly in demand by the world’s leading filmmakers, and their talents will be put to incredible use on The Bluff,” she said.

“Our local practitioners’ vast experience in water work, stunts, design, and costumes will shine on The Bluff. We are also pleased to be collaborating with acclaimed independent studio AGBO on our Attachment Program, ensuring our industry’s next generation has the opportunity to work on a film of this scale and ambition.”

Russo-Otstot said Queensland’s “breathtaking landscapes and world-class facilities” provided an unparalleled backdrop for storytelling.

“We are thrilled to bring The Bluff here, collaborating with the immensely talented local crews and creatives who make this region a true cinematic hub,” she said.