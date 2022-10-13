Production has begun across various locations in Melbourne and regional Victoria on the second season of Binge drama Love Me, with director Bonnie Moir to helm all six episodes.

Adapted from Swedish series Älska mig, the Warner Bros. International Television Production series, exploring modern love through different members of a family, was Foxtel’s first commission for its streaming service.

After premiering on Boxing Day, it reportedly became Binge’s most-watched Australian drama, going to land seven nominations at the 2022 Logie awards.

Season two picks up the story of the Mathiesons family, with Hugo Weaving returning as Glenn, the father experiencing new love in his 60s; Bojana Novakovic as the highly successful, yet complicated Clara; and William Lodder, as Aaron, who faces the complexities of love, and new responsibility.

They are once again joined by Heather Mitchell, Bob Morley, Celia Pacquola, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Mitzi Ruhlmann as Jesse.

Moir takes over from season one director Emma Freeman. She has previously worked as a second unit director on Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom and Garth Davis’s upcoming sci-fi psychological thriller Foe. Her short films include We’re Not Here and Not Dark Yet.

Bob Morley, Bojana Novakovic, William Lodder, Heather Mitchell and Hugo Weaving (Image: Binge)

Producing season two is Nicole O’Donohue. Tamara Asmar joins Leon Ford as lead writer, with Adele Vuko and Pacquola each penning an episode. Executive producers are Michael Brooks, Hamish Lewis for Warner Bros. Australia, alongside Brian Walsh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh for Foxtel.

Hurbert-Burns said she was pleased to be able to take the story forward with the cast and creative team.

“Season one resonated with Australian viewers and we can’t wait to pick up the story of The Mathiesons as they realise that with the euphoria of love, comes the complexities of relationships,” she said.

Brooks said the success of the series was a testament to the “unbelievably talented cast, superb writing teams, and passionate, dedicated crew”.

“We are so proud to begin production on Love Me season two, off the back of our hugely successful debut series that connected so well with Australian audiences,” he said.

DCD handles international rights.