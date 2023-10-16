Prospero Productions hires Sharron Ashworth

Sharron Ashworth is set to take up the newly-created role of chief operations officer at Prospero Productions, adding to the company’s all-female leadership team.

Prospero Productions, based in Western Australia, is behind titles such as Outback Truckers, Outback Opal Hunters, Red Dirt Road Trip, Martin Clunes – Islands of Australia, Outback Farm and Outback Crystal Hunters.

Ashworth recently returned to Perth after a stint in Sydney working for Eureka Productions. She has worked in film and television for more than 30 years in various roles, including at Electric Pictures and the ABC, and worked on content for broadcasters such as the ABC, SBS, 7 Network, Nine Network, Discovery Networks, National Geographic, BBC, History Channel and Netflix.

She joins Prospero’s management alongside managing director and owner Julia Redwood, general manager Jules Fortune, head of finance Orla Holland, head of post-production Freya Brueschke and head of development Rachael Kelly.

“I am hugely excited about joining this dynamic and creative company,” Ashworth said.

“The energy and enthusiasm from everyone here is wonderfully infectious. We have a massive year ahead and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Redwood said Ashworth’s appointment in the new role of COO came at an exciting moment for the company.

“She will bring all her rich experience at a time of even greater expansion for the company,” she said.