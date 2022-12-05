Rachel Griffiths, Claudia Karvan, and Brooke Satchwell are among the industry figures lending their time to this year’s Screenworks fundraiser.

The trio will join representatives from Netflix, Amazon Studios, Stan., Disney+, and Paramount+, as well as the likes of Tony Ayres, Rosemary Blight, Tracey Robertson, Sophia Zachariou, Alastair McKinnon, Joanna Werner, and Jodi Matterson in participating in the 30-minute one-on-one Zoom consultation meetings to discuss career or project advice with one prize winner.

The money raised will go towards the development initiatives the organisation delivers across the country.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch was pleased to have so many high-calibre professionals on board for this year.

“Our annual fundraising raffle has become an important part of the organisation’s ongoing success and its impact on individuals living in regional Australia,” he said.

“We’re grateful for all the support from those who donated their time and those who support us by buying tickets.”

There are separate raffles for each individual who has donated their time – making it possible to purchase tickets for multiple consultations (i.e. multiple raffles).

Winners will be drawn on January 16, 23, and 30. Find out more information on how to enter here.

Below is the complete list of industry leaders and decision-makers taking part in the fundraiser:

Week 1: Streamers/Broadcasters (Monday, January 16)

Chris Oliver Taylor – Netflix

Amanda Duthie – Stan

Rachel Okine – Stan

Sarah Christie – Amazon Studios

Deborah Huxley – Disney+

Yeesum Lo – Paramount+/Network Ten

Lana Greenhalgh – Foxtel

Jenevieve Change – ABC

John Godfrey – SBS

Julie Eckersley – SBS

Marissa McDowell – NITV

Week 2: Producers & Industry Leaders # 1 (Monday, January 23)

Jodi Matterson – Made Up Stories

Joanna Werner – Werner Film Productions

Sophia Zachariou – Bunya Productions

Troy Lum – Brouhaha Entertainment

Alastair McKinnon – Matchbox Pictures

Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia

Lisa Shaunessy – Arcadia Films

Paul Wiegard – Madman Entertainment

Tracey Mair

Belinda Chayko

Pearl Tan – Pearly Productions

Week 3: Producers & Industry Leaders # 2 (Monday, January 30)

Rachel Griffiths

Claudia Karvan

Brooke Satchwell

Tony Ayres – Tony Ayres Productions

Liz Watts & Billy Bowring – See-Saw Films

Rosemary Blight – Goalpost Pictures

Warren Clarke – Fremantle Media

Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum