Rachel Griffiths, Claudia Karvan, and Brooke Satchwell are among the industry figures lending their time to this year’s Screenworks fundraiser.
The trio will join representatives from Netflix, Amazon Studios, Stan., Disney+, and Paramount+, as well as the likes of Tony Ayres, Rosemary Blight, Tracey Robertson, Sophia Zachariou, Alastair McKinnon, Joanna Werner, and Jodi Matterson in participating in the 30-minute one-on-one Zoom consultation meetings to discuss career or project advice with one prize winner.
The money raised will go towards the development initiatives the organisation delivers across the country.
Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch was pleased to have so many high-calibre professionals on board for this year.
“Our annual fundraising raffle has become an important part of the organisation’s ongoing success and its impact on individuals living in regional Australia,” he said.
“We’re grateful for all the support from those who donated their time and those who support us by buying tickets.”
There are separate raffles for each individual who has donated their time – making it possible to purchase tickets for multiple consultations (i.e. multiple raffles).
Winners will be drawn on January 16, 23, and 30. Find out more information on how to enter here.
Below is the complete list of industry leaders and decision-makers taking part in the fundraiser:
Week 1: Streamers/Broadcasters (Monday, January 16)
Chris Oliver Taylor – Netflix
Amanda Duthie – Stan
Rachel Okine – Stan
Sarah Christie – Amazon Studios
Deborah Huxley – Disney+
Yeesum Lo – Paramount+/Network Ten
Lana Greenhalgh – Foxtel
Jenevieve Change – ABC
John Godfrey – SBS
Julie Eckersley – SBS
Marissa McDowell – NITV
Week 2: Producers & Industry Leaders # 1 (Monday, January 23)
Jodi Matterson – Made Up Stories
Joanna Werner – Werner Film Productions
Sophia Zachariou – Bunya Productions
Troy Lum – Brouhaha Entertainment
Alastair McKinnon – Matchbox Pictures
Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia
Lisa Shaunessy – Arcadia Films
Paul Wiegard – Madman Entertainment
Tracey Mair
Belinda Chayko
Pearl Tan – Pearly Productions
Week 3: Producers & Industry Leaders # 2 (Monday, January 30)
Rachel Griffiths
Claudia Karvan
Brooke Satchwell
Tony Ayres – Tony Ayres Productions
Liz Watts & Billy Bowring – See-Saw Films
Rosemary Blight – Goalpost Pictures
Warren Clarke – Fremantle Media
Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum